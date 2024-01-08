Monday, January 08, 2024
Nomination papers of Parvez Elahi and his wife rejected

Web Desk
4:15 PM | January 08, 2024
National

An Election Tribunal on Monday rejected nomination papers of former chief minister Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisra Elahi.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz announced the reserved verdict upholding returning officer’s decision to bar them from contesting elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central president Parvez Elahi submitted nomination papers in National Assembly constituency NA-59 and his wife Qaisra Elahi in Punjab Assembly’s PP-23.

It may be recalled Parvez Elahi and his wife had appealed against decision of returning officer before the tribunal. 

