North Korea vows military strike if any provocation, fires artillery rounds

SEOUL - North Korea will launch a military strike immediately in response to any provocation, Kim Yo Jong, the sister and key ally of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Sunday, as it fired artillery shells near its border with the South for the third day in a row.

The remarks come after South Korea’s military said the North had fired more than 60 artillery rounds on Saturday near their disputed maritime border, following a similar volley of more than 200 the previous day. North Korea again fired about 90 rounds on Sunday, the South said. The North’s army said they did not pose any threat to the South as the firing drill was conducted paral­lel to the border.

“I make myself clear once again that the safety catch of trigger of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) had al­ready been slipped,” Kim Yo Jong, one of the most powerful members of Kim Jong Un’s regime, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

“As already declared, the KPA will launch an immediate military strike if the enemy makes even a slight provocation,” Kim said, using the official name of the North Korean army. Although South Korea held its own fire drills in the sea on Friday in response to the artillery shells, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said there was no plan to do so after Saturday’s events.

The drills on both sides of the bor­der on Friday sparked warnings for residents of South Korean border is­lands to seek cover in bomb shelters, although there were no reports of shells crossing the maritime border.

In the statement, Kim denied the artillery shell firings on Saturday and said the North had detonated explo­sives as a deception tactic.

South Korea’s military rejected Kim’s statement as low-level psycho­logical warfare, urging North Korea to cease military activity that raises tension near the border. North Korea said Friday that its live-fire drills that day had not even had “an indirect ef­fect” on the border islands.

On Sunday, Kim Jong Un’s power­ful sister denied Seoul’s claims that Pyongyang had fired dozens of artil­lery rounds near their border on Sat­urday, saying they had instead con­ducted a “deceptive operation”.

“Our military did not fire a single shell into the water area,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the of­ficial Korean Central News Agency.

Kim claimed instead that her coun­try’s military had detonated explo­sives simulating the sound of gunfire 60 times and “watched the reaction” of the South Korean forces.

“The result was clear as we ex­pected,” she said, adding: “They misjudged the blasting sound as the sound of gunfire and conjectured it as a provocation. And they even made a false and impudent state­ment that the shells dropped in the sea buffer zone.” “The enemy might behave stupidly for the sake of pride misjudging the thundering roar in the northern sky in the future as ar­tillery fire of the KPA (Korean Peo­ple’s Army),” she said.

Relations between the two Kore­as are at one of their lowest points in decades after leader Kim Jong Un last year enshrined his country’s status as a nuclear power into the constitution and test-fired several advanced ICBMs.

At Pyongyang’s year-end policy meetings, Kim threatened a nuclear attack on the South and called for a build-up of his country’s military ar­senal ahead of armed conflict that he warned could “break out any time”.