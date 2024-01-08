NTDC probe committee holds two lower level officers responsible

Two employees given clean chit; one held partially responsible.
ISLAMABAD - After a delay of almost one year, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) inquiry committee has given clean chit to two of its employees in January 23,2023 power blackout, which had pushed the entire country into darkness and caused billion of rupees loss to the national exchequer, holding one employee partially responsible and only two lower level officers responsible for the breakdown which had pushed the entire country into darkness.
The inquiry committee consisted of NTDC officers has conducted an inquiry in countrywide power breakdown of January 2023, and has further investigated the matter in the light of the recommendations of the earlier departmental inquiry committee which had hold five employees of the company responsible for the breakdown.
The committee, headed by Qaiser Khan, Deputy Managing Director (P&E) NTDC as Convener, while Munawar Hussain, General Manager (PA) NTDC, Taqi-ud-Din, Chief Engineer (Substation Design) NTDC and Husnain Arshad, Manager (C&RA) NTDC as its members, was constituted to further deliberate over the matter.
The committee was required to conduct inquiry proceedings against the five accused officers, including Ateeq Ahmed, Assistant Manager/Shift Engineer, Mubashar Hussain, Deputy Manager/Shift Supervisor, Faroog Jan, Deputyy Manager/Shift Co-Supervisor, Palwasha Khan, Deputy Manager (Shutdown), Aijaz Ali, Chief Engineer (Network Operation/Manager Power Control.
As per the aforementioned office orders, the committee was directed to give clear cut findings/recommendation to the allegations levelled against the accused officers in the charge sheets/statements of allegations issued to them.
The committee has relied on the report submitted by the office of GM (HR) ie an independent departmental committee constituted by BoD NTDC in the light of instructions received from Power Division, Charge Sheets along with Statements of Allegations issued by the MD NTDC being competent authority and oral & written submission made by the Accused Officers and Prosecution Witness during personal hearing of respective accused officer.
The committee conducted inquiry proceeding against the officers, held responsible/partly responsible in the earlier report provided to this committee along with the office order and the observations along with recommendations of the committee are as follows:
As per the report, Ateeq Abmed, Assistant Manager/Shift Engineer, re-affirmed his stance given in the written reply submitted pursuant to the charge sheet’s statement of allegation and submitted that the same may be considered for the purposes of his defence.
The committee has perused the Charge Sheet/Statement of Allegations, his written reply and his re-affirmation of defence reply during personal hearing, and, has observed that as per the inquiry report, the officer was responsible to oversee 220 & 50OKV transmission network operations, and he had to inform his seniors about the open position of 500kV Moro-Rahim Yar Khan T/line in the morning for an appropriate action.
However, the committee concluded that the status of aforesaid 500kV Moro-Rahim Yar Khan T/line was well within the knowledge of his seniors. Regarding system studies and their implementation regarding transmission line loadabitity/stability limits under various Network Operating conditions, the instructions should have been from the shift supervisor to the shift engineer. Moreover, his statement that no SOP was conveyed to him, the same was endorsed by the earlier inquiry committee, constituted by BoD NTDC, in its report. Since, he was an “operator” acting on the instructions of the shift supervisor, hence, he may not be held responsible. The committee has recommended that he may not be held responsible.
Another accused Mubashar Hussain, Deputy Manager/Shift Supervisor has acknowledged that the system was weak with the outage of 500kV Jamshoro-Dadu T/Line. He further stated that no SOP relating to transmission line loading and switching exists, and every such decision rests with the on-duty shift supervisor, yet, he was unaware about loadability and stability limits. In the capacity of shift supervisor such documents/instructions should have been acquired by him. Moreover, before injection of wind power, he should have considered the scenario that 500 KY Moro-Rahim Yar Khan T/Line was in open position. The committee agrees with the conclusion of earlier inquiry committee that the officer may be held responsible, said the report.
Farooq Jan, Deputy Manager/Shift Co-Supervisor, admitted that power flow in the AC corridor was to be limited as per PMLTC studies and his step of reducing the power flow in the AC corridor in the first half of the night from 1700 MW to 1100 MW and corresponding increase in HVDC system from 1200 MW to 1700 MW substantiates the awareness of balancing the power flow in AC/DC corridor was there. This means that the finding of the referred inquiry report about his inaction, is partly wrong as he did take corrective measures in the first part of the shift. However, in the morning operations his contribution was not seen. The inquiry committee agrees with the conclusion of earlier inquiry committee, that the officer may be held partly responsible.
Palwasha Khan, Deputy Manager (Shutdown), re-affirmed her stance given in both the written replies submitted pursuant to the charge sheet/statement of allegation and issuance of summons.
After the perusal of Charge Sheet/Statement of Allegations and her replies, it is the assessment of this committee that the requirements of defining loadability limits in the event of outage was not her responsibility. Further, she was not linked with instant power flow conditions, therefore the inquiry committee does not agree with the conclusion of earlier inquiry committee and is of the view that she may not be held responsible.
Similarly, the finding of the committee said that Aijaz Ali, Chief Engineer (Network Operation)/N Manager Power Control argued his case extensively, however, he primarily reiterated his written stance.
The committee has observed that he was responsible for all network operations being Chief Engineer (Network Operation) and Manager Power Control. It was his responsibility to prepare “indicated operation schedule” taking into account system constraints and associated dispatched operation keeping in view Economic Merit Order.
The information regarding loadability and stability had to be disseminated by his office to lower office after getting from Chief Engineer (Operational Planning).
The reply submitted by him does not satisfy the core issue ie operational error of none closure of 500 KV Moro-Rahim Yar khan T/line and subsequent over-loading of rest of the AC corridor. The committee agrees with the conclusion of the inquiry committee that he may be held responsible.