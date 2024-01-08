NTDC probe committee holds two lower level officers responsible

Two employees given clean chit; one held partially responsible.

ISLAMABAD - After a delay of almost one year, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) inqui­ry committee has given clean chit to two of its employees in January 23,2023 power blackout, which had pushed the entire country into darkness and caused billion of rupees loss to the national ex­chequer, holding one employee partially responsible and only two lower level officers responsible for the breakdown which had pushed the entire country into darkness.

The inquiry committee consist­ed of NTDC officers has conducted an inquiry in countrywide power breakdown of January 2023, and has further investigated the mat­ter in the light of the recommen­dations of the earlier departmen­tal inquiry committee which had hold five employees of the compa­ny responsible for the breakdown.

The committee, headed by Qa­iser Khan, Deputy Managing Di­rector (P&E) NTDC as Convener, while Munawar Hussain, Gener­al Manager (PA) NTDC, Taqi-ud-Din, Chief Engineer (Substation Design) NTDC and Husnain Ar­shad, Manager (C&RA) NTDC as its members, was constituted to further deliberate over the matter.

The committee was required to conduct inquiry proceedings against the five accused officers, including Ateeq Ahmed, Assis­tant Manager/Shift Engineer, Mubashar Hussain, Deputy Man­ager/Shift Supervisor, Faroog Jan, Deputyy Manager/Shift Co-Su­pervisor, Palwasha Khan, Depu­ty Manager (Shutdown), Aijaz Ali, Chief Engineer (Network Opera­tion/Manager Power Control.

As per the aforementioned of­fice orders, the committee was di­rected to give clear cut findings/recommendation to the allega­tions levelled against the accused officers in the charge sheets/statements of allegations issued to them.

The committee has relied on the report submitted by the office of GM (HR) ie an independent de­partmental committee constitut­ed by BoD NTDC in the light of in­structions received from Power Division, Charge Sheets along with Statements of Allegations issued by the MD NTDC being competent authority and oral & written sub­mission made by the Accused Of­ficers and Prosecution Witness during personal hearing of respec­tive accused officer.

The committee conducted in­quiry proceeding against the of­ficers, held responsible/partly re­sponsible in the earlier report provided to this committee along with the office order and the ob­servations along with recommen­dations of the committee are as follows:

As per the report, Ateeq Abmed, Assistant Manager/Shift Engineer, re-affirmed his stance given in the written reply submitted pursuant to the charge sheet’s statement of allegation and submitted that the same may be considered for the purposes of his defence.

The committee has perused the Charge Sheet/Statement of Al­legations, his written reply and his re-affirmation of defence re­ply during personal hearing, and, has observed that as per the in­quiry report, the officer was re­sponsible to oversee 220 & 50OKV transmission network op­erations, and he had to inform his seniors about the open position of 500kV Moro-Rahim Yar Khan T/line in the morning for an ap­propriate action.

However, the committee con­cluded that the status of aforesaid 500kV Moro-Rahim Yar Khan T/line was well within the knowl­edge of his seniors. Regarding sys­tem studies and their implemen­tation regarding transmission line loadabitity/stability limits under various Network Operating con­ditions, the instructions should have been from the shift supervi­sor to the shift engineer. Moreo­ver, his statement that no SOP was conveyed to him, the same was en­dorsed by the earlier inquiry com­mittee, constituted by BoD NTDC, in its report. Since, he was an “op­erator” acting on the instructions of the shift supervisor, hence, he may not be held responsible. The committee has recommended that he may not be held responsible.

Another accused Mubashar Hus­sain, Deputy Manager/Shift Su­pervisor has acknowledged that the system was weak with the outage of 500kV Jamshoro-Dadu T/Line. He further stated that no SOP relating to transmission line loading and switching exists, and every such decision rests with the on-duty shift supervisor, yet, he was unaware about loadability and stability limits. In the capaci­ty of shift supervisor such docu­ments/instructions should have been acquired by him. Moreover, before injection of wind power, he should have considered the sce­nario that 500 KY Moro-Rahim Yar Khan T/Line was in open position. The committee agrees with the conclusion of earlier inquiry com­mittee that the officer may be held responsible, said the report.

Farooq Jan, Deputy Manager/Shift Co-Supervisor, admitted that power flow in the AC corridor was to be limited as per PMLTC studies and his step of reducing the power flow in the AC corridor in the first half of the night from 1700 MW to 1100 MW and corresponding in­crease in HVDC system from 1200 MW to 1700 MW substantiates the awareness of balancing the power flow in AC/DC corridor was there. This means that the finding of the referred inquiry report about his inaction, is partly wrong as he did take corrective measures in the first part of the shift. However, in the morning operations his contri­bution was not seen. The inquiry committee agrees with the conclu­sion of earlier inquiry committee, that the officer may be held partly responsible.

Palwasha Khan, Deputy Manag­er (Shutdown), re-affirmed her stance given in both the written replies submitted pursuant to the charge sheet/statement of allega­tion and issuance of summons.

After the perusal of Charge Sheet/Statement of Allegations and her replies, it is the assess­ment of this committee that the requirements of defining loada­bility limits in the event of out­age was not her responsibility. Further, she was not linked with instant power flow conditions, therefore the inquiry committee does not agree with the conclu­sion of earlier inquiry committee and is of the view that she may not be held responsible.

Similarly, the finding of the com­mittee said that Aijaz Ali, Chief En­gineer (Network Operation)/N Manager Power Control argued his case extensively, however, he primarily reiterated his written stance.

The committee has observed that he was responsible for all network operations being Chief Engineer (Network Operation) and Manager Power Control. It was his responsibility to pre­pare “indicated operation sched­ule” taking into account system constraints and associated dis­patched operation keeping in view Economic Merit Order.

The information regarding load­ability and stability had to be dis­seminated by his office to lower office after getting from Chief En­gineer (Operational Planning).

The reply submitted by him does not satisfy the core issue ie opera­tional error of none closure of 500 KV Moro-Rahim Yar khan T/line and subsequent over-loading of rest of the AC corridor. The com­mittee agrees with the conclusion of the inquiry committee that he may be held responsible.