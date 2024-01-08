Monday, January 08, 2024
OGDCL to help establish 45 mammography camps at Cancer Care Hospital

Company’s support also includes procurement of radiation machine for cancer treatment

January 08, 2024
ISLAMABD  -  While demonstrating un­wavering commitment to healthcare, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limit­ed (OGDCL) has made a significant do­nation to the Cancer Care Hospital & Re­search Centre for the establishment of 45 free Mammography camps in its op­erational areas. Additionally, the compa­ny’s support includes the procurement of a cutting-edge radiation machine for treating cancer patients nationwide, with a particular focus on its operation­al districts.

Cancer remains a significant health challenge in Pakistan, and OGDCL recog­nises the critical role that advanced med­ical equipment plays in ensuring time­ly and accurate treatment for patients. The three-year programme will concen­trate on the need for Mammograms and Ultrasound through free mammogra­phy camps at 45 locations. This strate­gic approach aims to identify breast can­cer patients, offering them free lifelong treatment supported by OGDCL and the Cancer Care Hospital & Research Centre Foundation (CCH&RCF). 

The Mammography Camps are expect­ed to cater to approximately 1500 pa­tients annually, contributing significant­ly to early detection and intervention. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art radia­tion machine is anticipated to provide treatment for 800,000 patients over its 20-year lifespan.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL, expressed enthusiasm about the part­nership, stating, “OGDCL believes in pro­moting community awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. 

This contribution underscores OGD­CL’s commitment to corporate social re­sponsibility and its dedication to mak­ing a positive impact on the health and well-being of communities. We believe that this donation will contribute to the advancement of medical technolo­gy and, more importantly, improve the lives of individuals facing cancer.” OGD­CL’s proactive involvement in advancing healthcare underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social respon­sibility and its determination to be a force for positive change in the commu­nities it serves.

