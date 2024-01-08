Monday, January 08, 2024
Only one dengue case reported in Punjab

January 08, 2024
LAHORE   -  Dengue is effectively under control in the province as only one case emerged in Punjab on Sunday, ac­cording to the latest Health Department report. 

Across 36 districts in Punjab this year, a total of four confirmed dengue cases have been re­corded, with three in Lahore and one in Faisala­bad. Presently, hospitals in Punjab are attend­ing to 7 patients, one of whom is undergoing treatment in Lahore. 

Ali Jaan Khan, Secretary of Health Punjab, im­plored citizens to uphold cleanliness and dry surroundings as a crucial preventive measure against dengue fever. He underscores the im­portance of collaboration with health depart­ment teams diligently working to combat the disease. For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a toll-free helpline (1033) is available through the health department.

