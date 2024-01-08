Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

Pakistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack
Web Desk
8:14 PM | January 08, 2024
National

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul on Jan 6 (Saturday) resulting in loss of several precious lives.

“The government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) and the people of Afghanistan over the loss of innocent lives and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Office said in a press statement.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in the hour of grief,” it added.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024