Pakistan condemns Kabul terrorist attack

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul on Jan 6 (Saturday) resulting in loss of several precious lives.

“The government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) and the people of Afghanistan over the loss of innocent lives and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Office said in a press statement.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in the hour of grief,” it added.

