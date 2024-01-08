Pakistan gets 160 high-end e-buses from China

ISLAMABAD - China has delivered 160 Suzhou Higer high-end pure electric buses to Pakistan, which would play a great role in chieving the government’s green transporta­tion mission across the country.

The buses delivery ceremony was held in Suzhou Industrial Park, China.

It is reported that the order value of the order ex­ceeds RMB 150 million, which is the first time that Pakistan has introduced pure electric buses in large quantities.

High ranking officials including Director General of the Capital Development Bureau of Pakistan, Gener­al Manager of NTRC Commercial Projects, Chairman of Pakistan UAE Company, Huang Shuping, Gener­al Manager of Suzhou Higer, Qiu Yuanhong, Deputy General Manager, Xie Jianghong, Customer Service Director, Jiang Haifeng, General Manager of Overseas Sales attended the ceremony, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

The day before the ceremony, Pakistani side test­ed these buses, which performed perfectly in appear­ance, performance and all other aspects.

Currently, Higer’s new energy buses have occupied the largest market share in Pakistan to contribute to the country’s green and low-carbon travel.

Entered the Pakistani market in 2006, in response to the local dusty and congested road traffic charac­teristics, Higer has continued to carry out technologi­cal innovation and customized high-quality buses for Pakistan that can calmly cope with the local climate environment and complex road conditions.

The batch of pure electric buses exported this time have the advantages of zero emissions, low operating costs, and low noise pollution, which will greatly im­prove the efficiency of public transportation opera­tions and the quality of residents’ travel.

In terms of software intelligence, 160 pure elec­tric buses are equipped with the intelligent opera­tion system T-BOX, which can monitor driver behav­ior and vehicle operation data in real time to ensure operational safety and protect passenger travel.

As an important part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative, the transporta­tion field will continue to usher in more efficient and green reforms in the future.

The arrival of 160 e-buses to Pakistan, as a new starting point, promoting the high-quality develop­ment of CPEC and BRI in the field of public transpor­tation, according to Gwadar Pro.