Pakistan’s sesame export to China registers 117.85pc increase in last year

BEIJING - Pakistan registered a remarkable surge of 117.85 percent in Sesame seed export to China last year as sesame seeds amounting to $250 million was shipped to China from January to November 2023.

This unprecedented growth has po­sitioned Pakistan as a major player in the global Sesame seed market, with Chinese consumers increasingly em­bracing the quality and flavor of Paki­stani sesame, according to a senior official at Pakistan Embassy Beijing. Pakistan’s export of sesame seeds to China was $250.85 million from Janu­ary to November 2023, compared to $117.85 million in the same period last year. This marks an increase of more than 112 percent. Overall, Paki­stan’s export of sesame seeds to Chi­na in 2022 was $128.44 million, while it was $120.44 million in 2021.

According to details, Pakistan ex­ported 143,527.875 tonnes of ses­ame seeds to China from January to November 2023, whereas in 2022, it was 84,985.321 tonnes. China im­ported 92,516.55 tonnes in 2021 and was one of the key destinations for sesame seeds exports from Paki­stan. The official said that the sesa­me seed industry continues to thrive and added that experts attribute this remarkable achievement to a combi­nation of favourable climatic condi­tions, strategic agricultural policies, and adept market positioning.