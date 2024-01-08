Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s sesame export to China registers 117.85pc increase in last year

Agencies
January 08, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  Pakistan registered a remarkable surge of 117.85 percent in Sesame seed export to China last year as sesame seeds amounting to $250 million was shipped to China from January to November 2023. 

This unprecedented growth has po­sitioned Pakistan as a major player in the global Sesame seed market, with Chinese consumers increasingly em­bracing the quality and flavor of Paki­stani sesame, according to a senior official at Pakistan Embassy Beijing. Pakistan’s export of sesame seeds to China was $250.85 million from Janu­ary to November 2023, compared to $117.85 million in the same period last year. This marks an increase of more than 112 percent. Overall, Paki­stan’s export of sesame seeds to Chi­na in 2022 was $128.44 million, while it was $120.44 million in 2021. 

According to details, Pakistan ex­ported 143,527.875 tonnes of ses­ame seeds to China from January to November 2023, whereas in 2022, it was 84,985.321 tonnes. China im­ported 92,516.55 tonnes in 2021 and was one of the key destinations for sesame seeds exports from Paki­stan. The official said that the sesa­me seed industry continues to thrive and added that experts attribute this remarkable achievement to a combi­nation of favourable climatic condi­tions, strategic agricultural policies, and adept market positioning.

Four cases of jn1 virus detected in Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024