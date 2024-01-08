Parents asked to discourage underage driving

SARGODHA - Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Muhammad Arshad Gondal said that par­ents should not allow under­age children to drive. Talking to APP here on Sunday, he appealed to parents not to endanger their children’s lives by letting them drive at a young age because they do not have the road sense, panic in difficult times, lose control of the vehicle and become victims of accidents. The DSP Traffic said that in this regard, IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar and DIG Traffic Police Mirza Faran Baig have issued special instructions to the traffic police to take legal action to stop underage chil­dren from driving so that the lives of citizens could be pro­tected. He said that citizens should obtain their driving licences as soon as possible and if any citizen has any problem, they could come to his office directly without any reference. Muhammad Arshad Gondal said that the media could play an impor­tant role in this regard and convey an appeal to people that they should not endan­ger their children’s lives and never hand over their ve­hicle to them.