Eli Whitney’s invention, the Cotton Gin, revolu­tionised cotton production in the late 18th cen­tury. Patented in 1794, this ingenious machine automated the laborious task of separating cotton seeds from their fibres, greatly increasing produc­tivity. By mechanising the process, it enabled faster and more efficient cotton processing, transforming the economy of the American South. The Cotton Gin amplified cotton production, making it immensely profitable and, simultaneously, intensifying the de­mand for enslaved labour in the region. Although a monumental innovation in simplifying cotton pro­cessing, the unintended consequence of exacerbat­ing slavery’s grip on the Southern economy remains an integral aspect of its historical impact.