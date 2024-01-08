PBF stresses for regional trade agreements for the reinvigorate growth

LAHORE - The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) said on Sunday that it is need of the hour to devise regional trade agreements among South Asian countries to improve the economic well-beings of billions of people; though Pakistan’s regional trade is below the desired level which needs to be seen in whole prospective before SIFC.

“In international relations, it is a common axiom that a state can change its friends but it cannot replace its neighbours due to geographical compul­sions. If neighbours cannot be replaced, ideally a state should enjoy at least cordial relations with its surrounding states if not the best relations.” PBF Vice President Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad while taking to members of FPCCI said Pakistan must start putting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, above all we must create a cycle of profligacy and austerity.

The average annual eco­nomic growth between 2010 and 2023 has been lacklus­ter, around 4 percent, and has been accompanied by a rise in Pakistan’s total debt as a share of its GDP, from 55 percent to 76 percent. Bangladesh, in contrast, grew at an annual average of 6.2 percent over the same period, while its debt to GDP ratio rose from 30 percent to 39 percent. Jawad viewed the big step Pakistan could take to reinvigorate growth that would be to embrace trade with its neighbours, which is currently almost non-existent. “The World Bank research re­veals that Pakistan’s exports could increase by 80 percent, with commensurate impacts on GDP and employment, if it had a normal trading relation­ship with its neighbours.”

The PBF official said deeper economic engagement with neighbouring countries could also help address other acute problems in Pakistan’s econo­my, including rampant inflation, which has led to an increase in poverty over the last year; a rent-seeking private sector that constantly lobbies for protec­tion and favourable tax treat­ment, and the long-standing energy crisis, exacerbated by the ongoing economic calamity.

“In this way, a vibrant trading relationship with neighbour­ing countries can help us un­derstand to realise significant structural gains in an organic rather than mandated man­ner-- by inducing productivity improvement and innovation, reducing price distortions, and enabling higher inflows of for­eign direct investment,” Jawad said and added such gains are likely to be quite important for the Pakistani economy.

However, to find the trade potential we may use the grav­ity model of trade. The grav­ity model uses variables GDP, distance, RTA (Regional Trade Agreements) imports and exports of the reporting and partner countries, common language, tariffs and non-tariff measures, and many other variables concerning trade. The value of trade is directly related to the mass (GDP) of the economy and indirectly re­lated to the distance between them. In short, trade is directly proportional to the product of the GDPs of economies and indirectly proportional to the distance between them. Sta­tistically, a one percent change in the tariffs rate will decrease 0.3 percent in Pakistan’s total trade. Moreover, a one per­cent increase in the GDP of the partner countries will in­crease Pakistan’s total trade by 0.5 percent. PBF also stated in 2021-22, Pakistan’s major trading partner countries for exports were United States, China, United Kingdom, Ger­many and Netherlands and for imports they were China, Unit­ed Arab Emirates, Indonesia, United States and Saudi Arabia.