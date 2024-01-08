PCMEA calls for devising long-term export policy

LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufac­turers and Exporters Asso­ciation (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said on Sunday that the govern­ment should formulate short and long-term policies in consultation with stakehold­ers to solve the problems faced by the hand-woven carpet industry and to pro­mote exports. He made this demand while addressing the PCMEA Annual General Meeting here. Carpet Train­ing Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman, senior cen­tral leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Faisal Saeed Khan and other members also at­tended the AGM. Usman Ashraf added, “In order to solve the problems of manu­facturers and exporters, the association is enhancing con­tacts with related institutions including the State Bank and with foreign embassies to re­move the difficulties faced in obtaining visas, which have yielded positive results.” In the meeting, the perfor­mance of the association for the year 2023 was reviewed, and the participants also pre­sented various suggestions for the current year, on which the progress was reiterated. Usman Ashraf has proposed to mobilise Pakistani embas­sies and consultative council consisting of stakeholders under the auspices of the government for the promo­tion of exports and access to the markets of different countries and good thing is that actions have been taken on an emergency basis to manage the economy. He said that without increasing the exports, the economy cannot be stabilised in any way, the policies based on ad-hocism should be aban­doned while considering the ground realities to formulate long-term policies. He urged the government to patron­ise the manufacturers and exporters. It is commend­able that the caretaker com­merce minister expressed his deep interest in promot­ing exports, but to achieve results, practical measures should be ensured without any delay. “Participation in all kinds of international ex­hibitions should be ensured and a separate budget should be allocated for the financial support of those who wish to participate. Pakistani embas­sies, especially commercial attachés, should be mobil­ised for the promotion of ex­ports and targets should be set for them,” he concluded.