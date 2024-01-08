People can’t be stopped from electing govt: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said that nobody can stop the people from electing their government.

In response to Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fa­zlur Rehman’s statement about security issues, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the na­tion needed for courageous lead­ership. Kundi highlighted the bravery of the late Benazir Bhut­to, who led electoral campaigns amidst gunfire, emphasizing the importance of bold leadership.

Reflecting on PPP’s stance, Kundi recalled their consistent efforts in countering terrorism during the elections of 2008, 2013, and 2018. Expressing con­cern, Kundi acknowledged that some individuals fear the expect­ed decisions of the public court.

On the people’s right to choose their government based on indi­vidual preferences, Kundi assert­ed that few can deter the public from making their own choices.

Assuring the nation’s readi­ness for upcoming elections, Kundi contended that the elec­toral atmosphere was prepared throughout the country. Kundi asserted that the only way to steer the country out of politi­cal turmoil is through fair and general elections. Highlight­ing the public’s desire for relief from unemployment, inflation, and economic challenges, Kundi emphasized their wish to elect a government of their choice.

Anticipating PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rise to the posi­tion of Prime Minister after win­ning elections, Kundi suggested that opponents should recognize the potential outcome. About at­tribution of controversial state­ments to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s manifesto, Kundi claimed that the opponents “sleep has been disturbed by the promises out­lined in his agenda.”