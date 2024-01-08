People can’t be stopped from electing govt: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said that nobody can stop the people from electing their government.
In response to Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement about security issues, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the nation needed for courageous leadership. Kundi highlighted the bravery of the late Benazir Bhutto, who led electoral campaigns amidst gunfire, emphasizing the importance of bold leadership.
Reflecting on PPP’s stance, Kundi recalled their consistent efforts in countering terrorism during the elections of 2008, 2013, and 2018. Expressing concern, Kundi acknowledged that some individuals fear the expected decisions of the public court.
On the people’s right to choose their government based on individual preferences, Kundi asserted that few can deter the public from making their own choices.
Assuring the nation’s readiness for upcoming elections, Kundi contended that the electoral atmosphere was prepared throughout the country. Kundi asserted that the only way to steer the country out of political turmoil is through fair and general elections. Highlighting the public’s desire for relief from unemployment, inflation, and economic challenges, Kundi emphasized their wish to elect a government of their choice.
Anticipating PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rise to the position of Prime Minister after winning elections, Kundi suggested that opponents should recognize the potential outcome. About attribution of controversial statements to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s manifesto, Kundi claimed that the opponents “sleep has been disturbed by the promises outlined in his agenda.”