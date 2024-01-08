People to decide in February 8 elections their representatives: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has categorically stated that the people of Pakistan would elect their representatives on 8th of next month and the caretaker government would carry out a peaceful transfer of power to them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that democracy would move forward gradually and would bring its fruits to the people as happened in Europe. Anwar ul Haq Kakar said he believes in pure democracy but the democratic government should improve governance and perform to gain moral strength from the people of Pakistan.

He said that the interim government is taking concrete steps for country's progress and the Special Investment Facilitation Council is aimed at helping the prime minister in taking informed decisions about the economy.

Talking about the issues of Balochistan, he said once militants realized that they would have to lay down their arms and the problems would be settled. He said the sanctity of the state should be observed as it is above any individual.

Counting on the sacrifices in war against terrorism, he said reforms in the criminal justice system are need of the hour. He said we have lost over 90,000 citizens in the war against terrorism but not even nine persons were convicted in courts for the deaths.