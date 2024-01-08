Pindi’ites desire permanent solution to water shortage

RAWALPINDI - With the population influx going unchecked and the water pau­city aggravating, the residents of Rawalpindi have urged the civic authorities for timely steps to avert water shortage.

As the residents especially in congested areas face this di­lemma every summer, they have drawn attention of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ad­dress this problem prior to the summer starts.

People living in Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Muslim Town, Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk, Shah Khalid Colony, Bagh Sardaran, Adiala Road, Defence Road, New Lalazar, Morgah, Kaly­al, Munawar Colony, Asghar Mall, City Saddar Road, Kohati Bazaar, Peoples Colony, Adiala Road and Dhoke Syedan Road are stated to be the worst hit communities during peak season every year.

Although, all 480 WASA tube wells are stated to be operating across the city, yet the Agency falls short of meeting water needs of the public as some of these tube wells need repair or face water sucking issues as wa­ter table downs to 400 to 600 feet in certain areas.

The WASA is sometimes felt helpless to meet the water needs of growing population even after receiving 13 million gallons wa­ter per day from Rawal Dam and six million gallons from Khanpur Dam. This situation compels the consumers to buy tanker water who in return are becoming a ma­fia to exploit consumers by charg­ing extra money for water supply.

“Every summer we face water shortage especially during peak season,” said Amjad Ali, a resi­dent of Muslim Town. “Although the authorities claim to supply water uninterrupted, yet our needs remain unmet.”

He mentioned to issues like ruptured pipelines, low capacity performing tube wells and wast­age of water by residents. “We are not blaming WASA alone as water provision and its conser­vation is a shared responsibility.”

“But, it needs certain mecha­nism to address this issue. We desire civic agencies to address these issues prior to upcoming summer,” Ali said. Residents of several other areas Ariya Mohal­lah, Dhoke Munshi, Rehmatabad, Noorani Mohallah, Banaris Col­ony Kachi Abadi, Dhoke Dalal Khan, Walyat Homes and Mumtaz Colony have also complained of same situation and urged a work­able strategy to address this issue.

“Every summer this phenom­enon repeats. Despite claims of authorities many of us had to wait water for hours and even for days,” said Naeem Ahmed a resident of Ariya Mohalla.

“Whether it is shortage of re­sources or the capacity issue, we are the ultimate victims,” he said. “This situation compels residents to buy tanker water and we have to pay twice. Once to WASA and then to private tanker operators, who charge us as per their will.”

Another resident Rashid Mah­mood has specifically drawn the attention of district administra­tion towards massively and un­checked charging by private wa­ter tanker operators.

“These tanker operators take full advantage of water short­age during summer,” he said and claimed that they charge Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 for each tanker during summer.

Therefore, he said, the con­cerned authorities must not only enhance water supply capacity but also devise some mechanism to set the water tanker price.

As the water shortage is be­coming a country-wide issue, some efficient strategies and strict measures were urgently required for judicious water supply, its conservation and reigning in tanker mafia to bring some respite to the consumers.

Although many residents re­sorted to digging wells or bor­ing, yet others not having re­sources to spend on this activity are left on the mercy of WASA or the tanker operators. Comment­ing on this situation Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency WASA Muhammad Tan­veer claimed of making all out efforts to address this issue. “We are on it. We try to ensure unin­terrupted water supply.”

“Even though, if there is short­age in any area, it is met by sup­plying water through WASA wa­ter tankers,” Tanveer claimed. “In addition to ensuring timely supply of pipe water, we also en­sure that our staff fully cooper­ates with citizens.”

Assistant Director (Water Sup­ply) WASA, Mohammad Ahmed and Sub Engineer Water Sup­ply Mohammad Tufail have also claimed that there was no water supply issue in Rawalpindi.

“We are cognizant of the situ­ation and doing a lot to improve water supply. We assure that situation improves for Rawal­pindi citizens during upcoming summer,” they stated. Even if we agree with their claim of no wa­ter shortage in the city, then why we see a lot of private tankers roaming around to supply water in residential areas.

Since, the Rawalpindi city’s water shortage touches 60 mil­lion gallon a day (MGD) in peak summer season, the authorities believe that construction of Da­docha Dam, would help address this issue. Started after a delay of 13 years, on special directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the dam would cost Rs 14 billion and provide 35 MGD clean water to Residents.

Since, water is a basic need of every citizen, therefore, the au­thorities must ponder on evolving a workable and multi-pronged strategy for addressing this issue.

Checking water wastage would emerge as a major prob­lem for the authorities during days ahead with the country al­ready touching the international water scarcity benchmark.