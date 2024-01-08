PML-N's Rana Mashhood emphasises faith in democracy

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Monday reiterated the party’s belief in democracy and empowerment of people during a media interaction in Karachi.

He said Lahore had been and would remain the stronghold of the PML-N.

Speaking about the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, Mashhood stated their commitment was geared towards working for the country.

He highlighted party’s faith in the people, hinting at no objection from them against Bilawal or any other candidate in Lahore constituencies.

He raised concern about utilisation of funds in Sindh and highlighted persistent issues of transports and portable water in Karachi.

Mashhood mentioned an existing plan of Shehbaz Sharif for Karachi city’s development.

He announced a broad alliance in Sindh and asserted that pending matters would be resolved shortly.

Mashhood underscored PML-N’s commitment to democracy and development.