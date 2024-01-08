Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N's Rana Mashhood emphasises faith in democracy

PML-N's Rana Mashhood emphasises faith in democracy
Web Desk
8:28 PM | January 08, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Monday reiterated the party’s belief in democracy and empowerment of people during a media interaction in Karachi. 

He said Lahore had been and would remain the stronghold of the PML-N.

Speaking about the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, Mashhood stated their commitment was geared towards working for the country.

He highlighted party’s faith in the people, hinting at no objection from them against Bilawal or any other candidate in Lahore constituencies.

He raised concern about utilisation of funds in Sindh and highlighted persistent issues of transports and portable water in Karachi.

Mashhood mentioned an existing plan of Shehbaz Sharif for Karachi city’s development.

He announced a broad alliance in Sindh and asserted that pending matters would be resolved shortly.

Mashhood underscored PML-N’s commitment to democracy and development. 

SC decides against lifetime disqualification of politicians

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024