PN keeps monitoring of maritime situation in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy is ensuring permanent presence in the Arabian Sea to keep our and international Sea Lines of Communications under intense surveil­lance. The purpose is to protect Pakistan bound and international shipping traversing through our area, according to a press release received here Sunday. In this regard 2-3 ships are always pa­trolling the areas on which Pakistan bound and in­ternational merchant ships are plying, says a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy yesterday.

In addition extensive air surveillance is also be­ing undertaken to ensure the safety of internation­al Sea Lines of Communications passing through our maritime area. Pakistan Navy deployed its ships in wake of the recent maritime security inci­dents in the Arabian Sea.