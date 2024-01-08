Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PN keeps monitoring of maritime situation in Arabian Sea

PN keeps monitoring of maritime situation in Arabian Sea
Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Navy is ensuring permanent presence in the Arabian Sea to keep our and international Sea Lines of Communications under intense surveil­lance. The purpose is to protect Pakistan bound and international shipping traversing through our area, according to a press release received here Sunday. In this regard 2-3 ships are always pa­trolling the areas on which Pakistan bound and in­ternational merchant ships are plying, says a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy yesterday.

In addition extensive air surveillance is also be­ing undertaken to ensure the safety of internation­al Sea Lines of Communications passing through our maritime area. Pakistan Navy deployed its ships in wake of the recent maritime security inci­dents in the Arabian Sea.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024