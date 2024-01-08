Police dispose of 80kg seized explosive materials

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Sunday safely discarded about 80 kilograms of explo­sives seized in various operations by the Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD) of police.

According to a police spokesman, the seized explo­sive materials were safely disposed of on the court orders in the presence of judges.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qa­israni instructed the Incharge Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) Dera, Inayat Ullah Tiger who safely exploded the arsenal seized in 19 terrorism-related cases by the CTD Police.

The seized items included one IED pressure cook­er, two DC rockets, two RPG-7, one anti-tank mine, one RPG-7 shell, 16 hand grenades, one AGL grenade, six electric detonators, 14 fuses, 110 grams explosive material and RPG-7 missile. This arsenal was safely disposed off in the presence of the judiciary.

On the occasion, BDU Incharge Inayat Ullah Tiger briefed and highlighted the extreme danger posed by the seized material to human life and property.

Fortunately, the disposal process was carried out without any harm, ensuring the safety of the public.