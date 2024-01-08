Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police ensures foolproof security at churches

APP
January 08, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Foolproof security arrange­ments were made on the oc­casion of Sunday prayers in churches across the district under the directions of CPO Sadiq Ali. The concerned SPs, SDPOs and SHOs checked the police officials as per the security plan and briefed them about duty. Along with the security personnel in Civil clothes, the allied agen­cies also monitored the sur­rounding environment and the activities of unrelated persons. On this occasion, CPO Sadiq Ali directed police officers and jawans on the duty of churches to remain alert while performing their duties. It is very important to maintain the security and law and order situation of such places, he concluded.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024