Pollution chronicles

The detrimental effects of pol­lution on societies are well-known. It’s crucial to address pol­lution at its roots, as it serves as a precursor to affliction in soci­eties. Consequently, people fall victim to diseases such as malar­ia, typhoid, and influenza, among others. There are three harmful types of pollution that warrant careful consideration.

Water pollution signifies the degradation of water purity, in­troducing bacteria and viruses that pose serious health risks to humans. We are aware that wa­ter is a natural resource crucial to both humans and animals. Without clean water, humans and animals are as compromised as trees without leaves.

Air pollution combines with fresh air, making it more harmful for residents and resulting in re­spiratory issues, skin infections, and various other diseases. Con­sequently, there is a significant risk of people facing life-threat­ening conditions.

Land pollution, in essence, is the root cause of both water and air pollution. When the land is contaminated with dust and other materials, it contributes to water and air pollution, form­ing the foundation of the pollu­tion problem.

SIRAJ AHMED,

Balochistan.