Poultry prices reach new heights in Hazara

APP
January 08, 2024
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -   The prices of poultry products particularly chicken in Abbottabad have expe­rienced an unprecedented surge, reaching an alarming Rs415 per kilogram. 

This increase has unfortunately rendered farm chicken unafford­able for many, particularly impact­ing the economically disadvan­taged sections of the population.

The prices of the poultry prod­ucts on Sunday could not reduce, and a new wave of price hike hit the market. The demand of the chick­en has increased while supply re­mained unstable from the last few days in all over Hazara division.

According to the market, “Chick­en price crossed Rs415 per kilo­gram, practically it has become an unavailable commodity for the middle class. A week earlier, poul­try price was below Rs350 per ki­logram while on Saturday the re­tail price has been hiked to Rs423 per kg.”

Caretaker PM, NA Speaker discuss matters of mutual interest

As the issue continues to im­pact households, there is a grow­ing call for the government to address this pressing matter promptly and effectively, demon­strating a commitment to the welfare of the public. 

The public is hopeful that au­thorities will heed these concerns and take decisive action to alle­viate the burden on consumers grappling with the soaring prices of farm chicken in the region.

