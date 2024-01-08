PPP doesn’t believe in linguistic politics: Khuhro

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Senator Nisar Khuhro said his party did not believe in lin­guistic politics and prejudice and wanted to take the people of all eth­nicities together.

Addressing a joint press confer­ence along with former Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Pak Sarza­meen Party leaders Raza Haroon and Advo¬cate Anees Ahmed, who recently joined the PPP, Senator Khuhro said all stakeholders should be brought together for the develop­ment of the province.

Mr Haroon and Advocate Anees also said that the negative thoughts and discrimination betw¬een the Mohajirs and Sindhis had been created for polit­ical expediency and political interests and should now come to an end.

Mr Haroon said that the priority of their joining the PPP was to end the divisive thinking among the people living in Sindh. He said that local gov­ernments in Sindh should be empow­ered to develop the city.

“All the stakeholders will have to sit in one place, for which President Asif Ali Zardari is the king of reconcilia­tion,” he added.

Mr Haroon said that there had been a lot of politics in the name of language and nationality. “Support the PPP and this party will deliver for the city of Karachi,’ he appea¬led to the people of urban centres in the province.

Adcoate Anees said that PPP was going to form the government in Sindh and other provinces. Therefore, the people of Karachi city should not look into the past and join PPP.

‘ECONOMIC EMERGENCY’

Senator Khuhro said that there were talks of imposing an economic emergency in the country after the Senate resolution calling for post­ponement of the upcoming general election in the country.

“This is against democracy,” he said, adding that conspiracies to derail de­mocracy in the country and attempts to postpone elections were not ac­ceptable to the people.

He said that talk of postponing the Feb 8 elections was an attempt to by­pass the Supreme Court and those saying so were committing contempt of the apex court.

Mr Khuhro said the PPP and the peo­ple of the country wanted elections on Feb 8 and the efforts made against de­mocracy were not acceptable.

He said that elections had been held in the past in heavy rains and there was no justification for postponing the election on the pretext of security situation or weather conditions.

He said that the country should be handed over to the representatives of the people by conducting elections but a conspiracy was made in the Sen­ate so that the people should not be involved in the democratic process.

He said that the PPP wanted devel­opment in the whole country including Sindh, but the NFC award, which was to be given in 2015, was not given yet.