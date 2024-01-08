Punjab IG visits Qurban Police Lines

LAHORE - The IGP Punjab visited Qurban Police Lines and inspected the work of under-construction police apartments. He had a detailed review of the construction work of the apartments. Com­munication & Works Department and police officers briefed the IG Punjab about the on­going work. IG Punjab visited all the floors of the under construction building and directed to complete the construction work within the stipulated time period.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that priority mea­sures are being taken from the platform of police Tahaffuz markaz to provide social and legal pro­tection and dignified employment to transgen­der people. Transgenders have been appointed as Victim Support Officers after special training in all Tahaffuz centers of the province and Trans­gender Victim Support Officers are ensuring all possible measures to solve the problems of the members of their community. Dr. Usman Anwar said that several steps have been taken to provide technical & vocational training, driving license to transgenders and all possible support is being provided to them in collaboration with various organizations to provide dignified employment. He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of the British organization at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, the es­tablishment of a special ward in the hospital for providing medical facilities to transgender per­sons was discussed and the establishment of Po­lice Tahaffuz Center School for the education of transgender persons was also discussed. During the meeting, ongoing measures for the support, facilitation and education of the transgender community by Punjab Police were discussed.

The delegation of the British organization in­cluded Asad Ali, Zahid Bhatti and Abdullah Mush­taq, while DIG Elite Mansoor ul Haq, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SDPO Gulbarg ASP Syeda Shaherba­no and Victim Support officer of Punjab Police Masooma and Kashish attended the meeting. The British delegation was informed about the ongo­ing measures to support transgenders from the platform of police Tahaffuz centers.

CTO Lahore Amara Athar said that Punjab Po­lice has signed more than 300 MOUs for the social protection of transgenders and other vulnerable sections from the platform of the Tahaffuz Cen­tre, under which several valuable measures are underway. SDPO Gulbarg ASP Syeda Shaherbano briefed the delegation about the training and du­ties of Victim Support Officers and their services to the transgender community.

The personalities included in the British del­egation appreciated the performance of police Tahaffuz centers for protecting the rights of transgenders. Asad Ali from the delegation, said that joint measures will be taken with mutual co­operation, including vocational training, to sup­port the provision of dignified employment and higher education to transgender people. Zahid Bhatti, another member of the delegation, said that due to the initiatives of the Police Tahaffuz Center, the transgender community got security, social & legal protection and their difficulties have reduced, which is commendable.