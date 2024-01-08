Punjab IG visits Qurban Police Lines

LAHORE - The IGP Punjab visited Qurban Police Lines and inspected the work of under-construction police apartments. He had a detailed review of the construction work of the apartments. Communication & Works Department and police officers briefed the IG Punjab about the ongoing work. IG Punjab visited all the floors of the under construction building and directed to complete the construction work within the stipulated time period.
Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that priority measures are being taken from the platform of police Tahaffuz markaz to provide social and legal protection and dignified employment to transgender people. Transgenders have been appointed as Victim Support Officers after special training in all Tahaffuz centers of the province and Transgender Victim Support Officers are ensuring all possible measures to solve the problems of the members of their community. Dr. Usman Anwar said that several steps have been taken to provide technical & vocational training, driving license to transgenders and all possible support is being provided to them in collaboration with various organizations to provide dignified employment. He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of the British organization at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, the establishment of a special ward in the hospital for providing medical facilities to transgender persons was discussed and the establishment of Police Tahaffuz Center School for the education of transgender persons was also discussed. During the meeting, ongoing measures for the support, facilitation and education of the transgender community by Punjab Police were discussed.
The delegation of the British organization included Asad Ali, Zahid Bhatti and Abdullah Mushtaq, while DIG Elite Mansoor ul Haq, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SDPO Gulbarg ASP Syeda Shaherbano and Victim Support officer of Punjab Police Masooma and Kashish attended the meeting. The British delegation was informed about the ongoing measures to support transgenders from the platform of police Tahaffuz centers.
CTO Lahore Amara Athar said that Punjab Police has signed more than 300 MOUs for the social protection of transgenders and other vulnerable sections from the platform of the Tahaffuz Centre, under which several valuable measures are underway. SDPO Gulbarg ASP Syeda Shaherbano briefed the delegation about the training and duties of Victim Support Officers and their services to the transgender community.
The personalities included in the British delegation appreciated the performance of police Tahaffuz centers for protecting the rights of transgenders. Asad Ali from the delegation, said that joint measures will be taken with mutual cooperation, including vocational training, to support the provision of dignified employment and higher education to transgender people. Zahid Bhatti, another member of the delegation, said that due to the initiatives of the Police Tahaffuz Center, the transgender community got security, social & legal protection and their difficulties have reduced, which is commendable.