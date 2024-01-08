Punjab says no to extension in winter vacation, changes school timings

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared that winter vacation in Punjab would not be extended again. However, acknowledging the severe weather, he announced revised school timings.

Schools across Punjab will reopen on January 10, with new timings 9:30am. Naqvi emphasised the importance of wearing warm clothing due to the ongoing winter wave.

Naqvi conveyed this update via a post on 'X,' previously known as Twitter, advising the public about the altered schedule for school openings during this period.

Earlier, the annual winter break for schools in Punjab commenced on December 18, 2023, and was scheduled to conclude on January 1, 2024. Later, the vacation were extended till January 9.

Meanwhile, the Sindh education department has said that schools will open at 9am instead of 8:30am — which was extended last week from 8am.