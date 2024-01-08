Rescue 1122 urges citizens to follow traffic laws to avoid mishaps

RAWALPINDI - Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has advised the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules, as road accidents could be avoided if they properly followed the safety laws. According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, 16,429 road traffic ac­cidents were reported to Rescue 1122 in Rawalpin­di district during 2023. A total of 16,525 people were victims of the road accidents. Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpin­di provided timely rescue services to all victims. 164 people were killed, 8040 were seriously injured, and 8321 were slightly injured in road traffic ac­cidents during 2023, he added. Rescue Service Rawalpindi maintained its average response time and reached the scene on the spot. Most of these road traffic accidents involved car and motor­cycle riders, he informed. 16,525 traffic accident victims included 14,008 males and 2,517 females, he said, adding that the main causes of the acci­dents include speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, wrong turning, tire bursts, and others. Most of the victims of the accidents were between the ages of 21 and 40, he said. Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also try­ing to reduce road traffic accidents, and awareness and training programs in schools, colleges, and other programs are ongo­ing to reduce traffic ac­cidents, he added. Mean­while, a police spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police, under an effective operation against underage driv­ers, were taking action in accordance with the law, and 66 cases were regis­tered in a single day. He informed me that a total of 5622 FIRs were regis­tered under the spe­cial campaign launched against underage driv­ers, while 66 cases were registered during the last 24 hours. Police, on the directive of City Po­lice Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age re­quirements for obtaining a driving license, he said.