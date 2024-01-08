Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

RPO visits police station, Khidmat centre

Agencies
January 08, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   Re­gional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Sunday visited the cantonment po­lice station and Police Khid­mat Center along with DPO Muhammad Faisal Kam­ran. He said that the prime duty of police is to protect the lives and property of people. District Police Of­ficer Muhammad Faisal Kamran briefed the RPO on the latest facilities. The RPO reviewed the record of the police station, applications received at the front desk and the progress of cases under investigation. He in­spected the lockups and in­quired about the prisoners. RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui also met citizens, who had come to the Police Khidmat Center and inquired about the facilities from them. The citizens welcomed the new changes and called it a revolutionary step. The RPO directed the police officers to maintain the facilities and deal with all matters timely.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1704606484.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024