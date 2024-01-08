Saad Habib emerges as National Junior Golf Champion for 2024

LAHORE - Emerging star Saad Habib Ma­lik of Rumanza Golf Club, Mul­tan, clinched the title of junior national golf champion after winning the four-day PGF-or­ganized 13th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship 2024 that concluded at the Rumanza Golf Course in DHA, Multan, on Sunday.

Over 70 young golf players showcased their skills in this prestigious national cham­pionship, featuring events in four age categories for both boys and girls, namely under 16 and under 21. Facing formi­dable adversaries like M Irtaza Hussain of Margalla Greens, Islamabad, and Shameer Majid of Defence Raya Golf Club, La­hore, Saad Habib exhibited ex­cellent golfing skills to secure the championship and earn national acclaim.

Saad’s final round score of a gross 68 on Sunday showcased his smart handling of golfing techniques, including seven awe-inspiring birdies on holes 2, 4, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 16, along with nine regulation pars. De­spite facing challenges with a bogey on the 15th hole and an unfortunate double bogey on the 18th hole, where his ball got plugged in the bunker, Saad’s overall aggregate score for the three rounds was an impressive 212, four under par.

In the 16-21 years age catego­ry, M Irtaza Hussain displayed imposing technique with scores of 68, 75, and 72, securing the runner-up position. Shameer Majid of Defence Raya claimed the third spot with competitive scores of 74, 74, and 74, accu­mulating a championship ag­gregate of 222.

In the 12-16 years age cat­egory, Shayan Zia of PAF and Ahmed Ibrahim of Defence Raya Golf Club emerged as proficient contenders. The championship concluded with tied scores, lead­ing to a sudden death playoff, ul­timately won by Shayan Zia.

The championship also served as a platform for select­ing a team to represent Pakistan at the Asia Grand Final of the Nick Faldo Series in Vietnam in April. The selected boys are Saad Habib Malik (16-21 years) and Shayan Zia (12-16 years), while the selected girls are Humna Amjad of Peshawar Golf Club (16-21 years) and Bush­ra Fatima of Lahore Garrison Greens (12-16 years).

Brig Ahmad Rizwan Ghum­man, Project Director, DHA, Mul­tan, gave away prizes to the top performers during the prize dis­tribution ceremony, in the pres­ence of Brig Fayyaz of Rumanza Golf Club, Malik Kamran of Paki­stan Golf Federation, participat­ing players, and their families.