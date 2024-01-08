SC to hear ZAB reference today

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a presidential reference pertaining to the sentence of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today.
Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, a nine-member larger bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Musarrat Hilali will take up the reference for hearing.
Written comments have already been submitted by the PPP to the apex court last day along with some additional documents including transcripts and video recordings of various interviews. The reference was moved in 2011 by the then president Asif Ali Zardari seeking to revisit the death penalty awarded to of Z.A. Bhutto.