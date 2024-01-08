Several PTI candidates from Lahore cleared for polls

LAHORE - The appellate tribunal comprising nine judges of the Lahore High Court on Sunday heard the appeals against the rejection of nomination papers. A sizeable number of candidates of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf from Lahore, whose nomination papers were rejected by the Returning Officers, have managed to secure decision in their favour from the election tribunal.
Meanwhile, appeals of Hamad Azhar from NA129 and Sanam Javed Khan from PP150, NA119 and NA120 were rejected.
As per details, the nomination papers of Mian Azhar, the father of Hamad Azhar, were approved from Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-171. Sheikh Imtiaz secured nomination approval for PP 155 Lahore, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar got his nomination approved from NA127 Lahore, Mehr Sharafat’s nomination papers were accepted for PP159, Falak Javed’s nomination papers from PP169 were approved. Likewise, nomination papers of Advocate Ali Ijaz Butar from Lahore NA117 were also approved, Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara candidacy forms were cleared for PP-167, PTI’ Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar Gujjar’s papers were approved from NA130. He will be contesting election against PML-N’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, the appeal against the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal was also heard and his nomination papers were cleared for Punjab Assembly constituency PP 171. The hearing on the appeal filed against the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI founder Imran Khan for constituency NA 122 Lahore will be held today, while the Rawalpindi bench reserved its verdict on the appeal filed by Imran Khan against the rejection of his nomination papers from Mainwali constituency NA 89. It will be announced on December 10. The decisions on the appeals filed against the rejection of the nomination papers of Dr. Yasmin Rashid from NA-130 Lahore and the nomination papers of Mian Ibad Farooq from NA-119 Lahore are still pending. It should be noted here that the hearings of the appeals of the candidates against the rejection of the nomination papers by the returning officers are underway in the election tribunals consisting of the judges of the high courts. On the other hand, Election Commission of Pakistan has published the lists of constituency wise polling stations across the country. Objections on the list can be submitted to the DRO by January 11. From January 12 to 17, District Returning Officers will decide on the objections and suggestions. The final list of polling stations will be displayed by the Election Commission of Pakistan 15 days prior to the elections.