Several PTI candidates from Lahore cleared for polls

LAHORE - The appellate tribunal comprising nine judges of the Lahore High Court on Sunday heard the appeals against the rejection of nomination papers. A sizeable number of candidates of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf from Lahore, whose nomination papers were re­jected by the Returning Officers, have managed to secure decision in their favour from the election tribunal.

Meanwhile, appeals of Hamad Azhar from NA129 and Sanam Javed Khan from PP150, NA119 and NA120 were rejected.

As per details, the nomination pa­pers of Mian Azhar, the father of Ha­mad Azhar, were approved from Pun­jab Assembly’s constituency PP-171. Sheikh Imtiaz secured nomination approval for PP 155 Lahore, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar got his nomi­nation approved from NA127 Lahore, Mehr Sharafat’s nomination papers were accepted for PP159, Falak Ja­ved’s nomination papers from PP169 were approved. Likewise, nomina­tion papers of Advocate Ali Ijaz Butar from Lahore NA117 were also ap­proved, Malik Nadeem Ab­bas Bara candidacy forms were cleared for PP-167, PTI’ Chaudhry Muham­mad Asghar Gujjar’s pa­pers were approved from NA130. He will be contest­ing election against PML-N’s Quaid Nawaz Shar­if. Meanwhile, the appeal against the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal was also heard and his nomination papers were cleared for Punjab Assem­bly constituency PP 171. The hearing on the ap­peal filed against the rejec­tion of the nomination pa­pers of PTI founder Imran Khan for constituency NA 122 Lahore will be held to­day, while the Rawalpin­di bench reserved its ver­dict on the appeal filed by Imran Khan against the re­jection of his nomination papers from Mainwali con­stituency NA 89. It will be announced on December 10. The decisions on the appeals filed against the rejection of the nomina­tion papers of Dr. Yasmin Rashid from NA-130 La­hore and the nomination papers of Mian Ibad Fa­rooq from NA-119 Lahore are still pending. It should be noted here that the hearings of the appeals of the candidates against the rejection of the nomina­tion papers by the return­ing officers are underway in the election tribunals consisting of the judges of the high courts. On the other hand, Election Com­mission of Pakistan has published the lists of con­stituency wise polling sta­tions across the country. Objections on the list can be submitted to the DRO by January 11. From Jan­uary 12 to 17, District Re­turning Officers will de­cide on the objections and suggestions. The final list of polling stations will be displayed by the Election Commission of Pakistan 15 days prior to the elections.