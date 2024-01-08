Shehbaz Sharif consults senior party leaders over poll strategy

LAHORE - PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss upcoming election-related matters on here Sunday. Among those present were former ministers Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, and party leaders including Mian Javed Latif, Mian Atta Manika, Malik Afzal Khokhar, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti, Sardar Irfan Dogar, Malik Saiful Mulok Khokhar, Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jat, and Muhammad Ashraf Jat.
During the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif commended the dedication of party workers and leaders in their preparations for the upcoming general elections. He expressed the belief that the elections on February 8, 2024, would mark the initiation of Pakistan’s development. Shahbaz Sharif asserted that, once in power, the PML-N would implement revolutionary measures to alleviate the people from the burdens of inflation.
Highlighting the party’s track record, he stated, “The people have witnessed that everyone, except the Muslim League (N), has deceived them. Only Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his promises to the people.” Shehbaz expressed optimism that under the PML-N’s leadership, trust in Pakistan would be restored among financial institutions, investors, and the general populace.