Shehbaz Sharif consults senior party leaders over poll strategy

LAHORE - PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting with se­nior party leaders to discuss up­coming election-related matters on here Sunday. Among those pres­ent were former ministers Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, and party leaders including Mian Javed Latif, Mian Atta Manika, Malik Afzal Khokhar, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti, Sardar Irfan Dogar, Malik Saiful Mulok Khokhar, Chaudhry Muhammad Tu­fail Jat, and Muhammad Ashraf Jat.

During the meeting, Shahbaz Shar­if commended the dedication of party workers and leaders in their preparations for the upcoming gen­eral elections. He expressed the be­lief that the elections on February 8, 2024, would mark the initiation of Pakistan’s development. Shahbaz Sharif asserted that, once in power, the PML-N would implement revo­lutionary measures to alleviate the people from the burdens of inflation.

Highlighting the party’s track re­cord, he stated, “The people have wit­nessed that everyone, except the Mus­lim League (N), has deceived them. Only Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his prom­ises to the people.” Shehbaz expressed optimism that under the PML-N’s leadership, trust in Pakistan would be restored among financial institutions, investors, and the general populace.