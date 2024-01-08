Monday, January 08, 2024
Shoaib, Sarah secure singles titles in National Ranking Tennis

Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2024
LAHORE   -  Muhammad Shoaib and Sarah Mahboob Khan clinched the men’s and ladies’ singles titles re­spectively in the 36th Fed­eral Cup National Rank­ing Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. 

In the men’s singles fi­nal, 22-year-old top seed Muhammad Shoaib of PAF displayed an outstanding performance, defeating Aqeel Khan of Wapda in a straight-set match lasting over 1 hour 18 minutes with a score of 6-2, 6-4. Shoaib took an early lead, breaking Aqeel Khan’s serve to secure the first set at 6-2. Despite Aqeel’s comeback attempts in the second set, Shoaib main­tained his composure, delivering excellent ten­nis from the baseline. Ulti­mately, Shoaib clinched the men’s singles title with a final score of 6-2, 6-4. 

In the ladies’ singles fi­nal, Sarah Mahboob tri­umphed over Amna Ali Qayum with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Both players show­cased impressive tennis skills, with Sarah taking a lead of 5-4 and breaking Amna’s serve to claim the first set at 6-4. The sec­ond set witnessed a fierce battle, but Sarah managed to overcome strong resis­tance from Amna, securing the title with a score of 7-5. In the boys U10 final, M Arsh from Karachi bagged the title by beating second seed M Faizan 4-2, 4-1. 

Although Sayyed Mubasshar Tauqir Shah, Additional Secretary, In­formation, and Managing Director PTV, was unable to attend as the chief guest, Director Sport PTV Usama Azhar and Senior Execu­tive Vice President of ITA Majid Bashir graced the occasion. They, along with Secretary PTF Col (R) Gul Rehman and ITA SEVP MT Cheema, distributed cash prizes totaling Rs 850,000 among the deserving win­ners and runners-up.

