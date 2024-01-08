SHRC draws attention of authorities to shabby condition of schools

LARKANA - The Sindh Human Rights Commis­sion’s chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho drew attention of education department officers to shabby con­dition of school buildings in Larkana district and urged them to solarise the them by using funds of School Management Com-mittees (SMCs).

Mr Detho said at a meeting with education officers of Larkana district, after having visited girls’ and boys’ schools in towns and their peripher­ies across the district, laid stress on the fundamental right to education as enshrined in Article 25 (a) of the Constitution and reaffirmed SHRC’s unwavering dedication to upholding human rights in line with national and international laws.

He said that by actively engag­ing with communities, the SHRC had addressed core issues related to education, healthcare and disas­ter response and thus significantly contributed to the overall wellbeing of people of Sindh. “We have taken decisive steps to reinforce the com­mission’s commitment to human rights,” he said.

Addressing education officers, in­cluding director of education (col­leges), district education officers and taluka education officers for primary and secondary education, Mr Detho pointed out to lack of basic facilities in majority of schools where students were seen getting education without the facility of electricity or solar power.

He said that he witnessed dire state of educational institutions dur­ing his visits to government girls’ and boys’ primary school in Mahota village, government primary schools in the villages of Jatt Bhutta and Sal­lar Bhutta, primary school in Nazar Detho village, and boys degree col­lege in Naudero town.

He urged activation of SMCs and highlighted the need to empower lo­cal communities and philanthropists as outlined in Section 16 of the Sindh Right to Free and Compulsory Educa­tion Act, 2013.

Mr Detho explained SHRC’s broad­er objective of fostering resilient communities and safeguarding fun­damental rights in Larkana district.