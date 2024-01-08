Silent skies

A tree without birds is like a tree without blossoms. To­day, I am writing to draw the government’s attention to a crit­ical issue – the killing of birds. Birds, known for enhancing the beauty of nature, are unfortu­nately being incessantly killed throughout our country. It is a significant problem that Paki­stan is currently grappling with. Every year, a substantial num­ber of birds fall victim to this is­sue due to a lack of law enforce­ment. Pakistan has reported the highest number of bird kill­ings worldwide in this alarming trend. Regrettably, authorities have yet to take significant steps to address this matter.

It is crucial to recognize that every life has the right to exist in this world, and birds are no ex­ception. Unfortunately, they are being subjected to unnecessary harm. Therefore, I earnestly re­quest the relevant authorities to take serious action and work towards resolving this issue as soon as possible.

SAFIA HASIL,

Karachi.