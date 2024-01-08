Silent skies

A tree without birds is like a tree without blossoms. Today, I am writing to draw the government’s attention to a critical issue – the killing of birds. Birds, known for enhancing the beauty of nature, are unfortunately being incessantly killed throughout our country. It is a significant problem that Pakistan is currently grappling with. Every year, a substantial number of birds fall victim to this issue due to a lack of law enforcement. Pakistan has reported the highest number of bird killings worldwide in this alarming trend. Regrettably, authorities have yet to take significant steps to address this matter.
It is crucial to recognize that every life has the right to exist in this world, and birds are no exception. Unfortunately, they are being subjected to unnecessary harm. Therefore, I earnestly request the relevant authorities to take serious action and work towards resolving this issue as soon as possible.
SAFIA HASIL,
Karachi.