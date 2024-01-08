Sindh Safe City Project still on paper despite several meetings

KARACHI - The Sindh Safe City Project (SSCP) has been still facing electric shocks for the past many months, as several meetings have taken place, but the project is still on paper. Moreover, a recent meeting held by the Sindh government had also not come to a conclusion.

Officials said that last year Caretaker Chief Min­ister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar held a meeting at his office to review the progress of the SSCP but was shocked to hear that nothing had been done yet and had ordered the home department to con­duct a review meeting.

They added that several meetings had earlier taken place since after the project was ordered to be functional, but no outcome came, as at times it was said there was a lack of funds, or the amount given by the hired company was high, and later when the dollar shot up in Pakistan the prices of the equipment to be used in the SSCP also went up and again the project hit snags.

Officials said that from time to time members provided suggestions, but still no funds or clear­ance was issued in this regard.

Moreover, on January 2, 2024, the 2nd meeting of the Technical and Financial Committee on Karachi Safe City Project (Phase-I) was held at the home department. The minutes of the meeting said. “The chair welcomed participants of the meeting and ap­prised that the Committee was constituted in pur­suance of caretaker chief minister Sindh’s directives issued in the meeting on Sindh Safe Cities Author­ity on 11th December, 2023. Further that the Com­mittee had decided in its first meeting to create a sub-committee of technical experts to discuss out technicalities related to the questions and TORS of the Committee with NRTC team. Therefore, invited sub-committee members to apprise the forum of their discussions and recommendations.”

The forum was informed that the sub-committee, comprising technical experts, had held detailed dis­cussions with an NRTC team to evaluate the equip­ment and software to be used in the project and reach to a conclusion. The members include The director general (IT), Information Technology De­partment, the DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority, the di­rector (IT) Planning and Development Department, and Dr Nadeem Mehmood, associate professor/HoD of Computer Science, University of Karachi.

The point-wise brief on the points and ToRs and decisions of the Technical and Financial Commit­tee are as follows.

The NRTC team said that they have shared the breakdown of the fees that they would be charged in Phase-I of the project and to complete the project respectively. They were conveyed that they had to present their fees in terms of amounts not in per­centage to which the NRTC team agreed and com­mitted to present the same for incorporation in the modified PC-I after finalization of the scope of work.

It was decided with consensus that the NRTC team will review their fees and share the same in terms of the amount for Phase-I and the whole proj­ect so that the same is incorporated in the modi­fied PC-I to be submitted in pursuance of decisions of the PDWP. Further it was mutually agreed that there will not be any indirect fees of the NRTC.

The forum was informed that the matter was discussed in the sub-committee at length with the NRTC team and it was decided that in Phase-I Hikvision software with a licence for two users may be used for the purpose and further the NRTC will arrange a demo showing use of the two soft­ware for better decision-making.

However, the NRTC team informed the forum that in pursuance of earlier discussions they approached the Hikvision who said that they have not had such software. Further, the NRTC team suggested that in Phase-I they will provide complimentary a video enhancement software for one user.