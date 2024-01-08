Taobat – A nature lovers’ paradise

MUZAFFARABAD - Nature has bestowed Pakistan with countless bounties figuring mesmerizing views, tall pines, snow covered peaks, gushing brooks and rivers, green plains and hilly terrains. These match­less gifts of Nature from coasts of Karachi to towering peaks of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan amalgamate to pres­ent glamorous and enthralling views for visitors. Standing tall among them is Taobat – a unique destination with its picturesque and captivating scenic beauty, nestled on the banks of River Neelum, in Gurez Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Neelum valley, one of three regions of Gurez valley and the last station in Pakistani controlled AJK along Line of Control is some 200 kilo­meters from Muzaffarabad and 39 kilometers from Kel valley.

Having the history of centuries, this land was also explained as “one of the most beautiful scenes in Kashmir” by a British author Sir Roper Walter Lawrence who visited the region in 1895. “It is the most beautiful scenes in all of Kashmir, where the tourmaline waters of the Kishenganga River are framed by mountain scarps of indescribable grandeur,” Wal­ter Lawrence had written in his book ‘The Valley of Kashmir.’ Even after a vast time span of 13 decades, this place is as beauti­ful today as it was at the time of Walter Lawrence’s visit.

Drive from Kel to Taobat is surely a mesmerizing journey leaving tourists in awe when they pass through beautiful villages of Machhal, Phulwai, Halmat, Janawai, Sardari and Makroon falling on way from Dawarian to Taobat. Wooden cottages, enchanting waterfalls, flower-covered meadows, heavily for­ested mountains and a roaring river – all join together to pres­ent the look of ‘Heaven on Earth,’ for tourists travelling to Taobat on a road snaking through these small localities. Sharda is the most picturesque spot on way to Taobat with its captivating land­scape, springs and tree-covered hillsides and the houses built on steep slopes having their roofs partly stuck into mountain.

Being an ancient seat of knowledge and wisdom, the ruins of an old Buddhist Univer­sity can still be found in Sharda.

“Visiting here is a real plea­sure. Once you move towards Neelum valley, your eyes re­main stuck to beautiful views,” said Rashid Mahmood, a tourist from Islamabad. “Travelling on bumpy roads is really thrilling. It is Nature all around on way to Taobat. This heavenly beauty leaves indelible prints on your mind.” As the tourists had to travel by jeeps from Kel to Tao­bat, they enjoy a thrilling jour­ney and captivating views. Men grazing cattle and farming next to their wood houses and wom­en strolling around wearing long black velvet gowns to arrange food and wood stock for winter, present a real primitive look.