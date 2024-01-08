Three die in different incidents

LAHORE - A 30-year-old woman Kaniz Bibi, who was burnt in Sabzazar area, died at Mayo Hospital on Sun­day. The deceased was burnt in a house fire seven days ago.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man, who was found unconscious in the Shadman area, died at Services Hospital. The deceased was identified as Asif, a resident of Tibbi City.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Factory Area. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was a drug addict and died of ex­cessive use of drugs. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance.