Monday, January 08, 2024
Three die in different incidents

Agencies
January 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A 30-year-old woman Kaniz Bibi, who was burnt in Sabzazar area, died at Mayo Hospital on Sun­day. The deceased was burnt in a house fire seven days ago. 

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man, who was found unconscious in the Shadman area, died at Services Hospital. The deceased was identified as Asif, a resident of Tibbi City. 

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Factory Area. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was a drug addict and died of ex­cessive use of drugs. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance.

