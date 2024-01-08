Tragic accident on Hazara Motorway leaves 6 dead, 8 injured

HARIPUR - At least six persons died and eight others were injured when a pas­senger van was struck by construc­tion machinery working on the Hazara motorway for maintenance work near the Shah Maqsood inter­change, at the same time, another passenger coaster hit the van.

According to the details, a devastat­ing accident unfolded on the Hazara Motorway near Shah Maqsood, two vehicles from Manshera en route to Lahore. The collision involved a fly­ing coach, a speeding passenger van, and construction machinery, result­ing in the loss of six lives and leaving eight individuals injured.

The Rescue 1122 Haripur conduct­ed a one-hour operation, successful­ly extricating individuals trapped in the vehicles following the collision.

Medical teams on the scene pro­vided initial aid to the injured be­fore shifting them to the Trauma Center Haripur. Three severely in­jured victims were subsequently transferred to Abbottabad for fur­ther medical attention. The Fron­tier Works Organization (FWO), Edhi, and Motorway Police played an active role in the rescue opera­tion, working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident.

The dead passengers were iden­tified as Sultan, 25 years old hails from Batgram, Faisal, 42 years old, from Havelian, Shakil, son of Khalil, from Abbottabad, Abdul Qa­yyum, son of Mir Zaman from Man­shera, daughter of Shakil from Ab­bottabad and Toor Gul, 74 years old, from Abbottabad. The injured were identified as Israr 60 years old, from Kohat, Sami 27 years old, from Abbottabad, Hussain, 21 years old from Abbottabad, Abdullah son of Shahid, from Abbottabad, Alam Khan 40 years old, from Manshera, Alam Khan 24 years old from Jhangi, Usman, son of Shakil, from Abbotta­bad and an unidentified person.