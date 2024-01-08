Transplant unit at RIUT to be fully functional by March: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Com­missioner Rawalpindi Di­vision Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that the transplant unit at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplan­tation (RIUT) would be fully functional by March.According to a Commis­sioner Office spokesper­son, the Commissioner during a visit to RIUT, in­spected the medical treat­ment facilities being pro­vided to the patients. The Commissioner took notice of non-functional heating system in some wards of the Hospital due to techni­cal fault in HVAC sensors. Liaquat Ali Chatta directed that HVAC sensors should be replaced immediately and the heating system should be made fully func­tional as the patients could not bear this cold. He also visited Emergency, Opera­tion Theater, Radiology, Di­alysis Center and OPD of RIUT. The DMS briefed the Commissioner about the facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital while the Building Depart­ment representative also briefed about the repair work. The Commissioner was informed that in this state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital, more than 100 emergency patients are ad­mitted and provided medi­cal treatment daily while on an average, 250 to 300 patients visit the OPD of the hospital daily. Cur­rently, five departments of the hospital are fully func­tional. So far, the patients are being provided surgery, dialysis, pathology, radiol­ogy and nephrology medi­cal facilities at RIUT. Apart from this, 13 departments of Holy Family Hospital are also temporarily providing services in this hospital. Medical facilities are also being provided at RIUT due to the rush of the patients and revamping project of the Holy Family Hospital. All encroachments from the service road were removed to provide the patients easy access to the hospital. The Commissioner said that the administration was striving to provide quality medical facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi. The RIUT is providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to the pa­tients, he added. The Com­missioner during the visit also talked to the patients and their families who ex­pressed satisfaction on the medical facilities being pro­vided in the hospital, the spokesperson informed.