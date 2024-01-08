Tribunal clears PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan for election

PESHAWAR - The Election Tribunal in Pesha­war has accepted the appeal chal­lenging the rejection of the nomi­nation papers of former Federal Minister of State, Ali Muhammad Khan for National Assembly Con­stituency NA-23 Mardan.

Justice Waqar Ahmad presid­ed over the hearing and declared Ali Muhammad Khan’s papers to be valid, overturning the initial rejection. The decision comes after thorough consideration of the appeal against the rejection of Ali Muhammad Khan’s pa­pers, signaling a significant turn in his candidacy status.

Conversely, the news was less favorable for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister, Hamad Azhar. His appeal against the rejection of nomination papers from constit­uency NA 129 in Lahore had been dismissed by the Appellate Tri­bunal. Hamad Azhar, undeterred by the decision, has announced his intention to file a further ap­peal in response to the rejection of his papers. The legal proceed­ings highlight the intricacies and challenges faced by political can­didates during the nomination process, with each decision car­rying substantial implications for the upcoming elections.