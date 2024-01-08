Tribunal clears PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan for election

PESHAWAR - The Election Tribunal in Peshawar has accepted the appeal challenging the rejection of the nomination papers of former Federal Minister of State, Ali Muhammad Khan for National Assembly Constituency NA-23 Mardan.
Justice Waqar Ahmad presided over the hearing and declared Ali Muhammad Khan’s papers to be valid, overturning the initial rejection. The decision comes after thorough consideration of the appeal against the rejection of Ali Muhammad Khan’s papers, signaling a significant turn in his candidacy status.
Conversely, the news was less favorable for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister, Hamad Azhar. His appeal against the rejection of nomination papers from constituency NA 129 in Lahore had been dismissed by the Appellate Tribunal. Hamad Azhar, undeterred by the decision, has announced his intention to file a further appeal in response to the rejection of his papers. The legal proceedings highlight the intricacies and challenges faced by political candidates during the nomination process, with each decision carrying substantial implications for the upcoming elections.