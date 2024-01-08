Two more passengers test positive for Covid

KARACHI - Two more passengers tested positive for Covid, raising the total number of detected passengers to four within three days.

Source said two male passengers, aged 27 and 20 years, arrived from Jeddah and Sharjah, respec­tively. “Their Rapid Antigen Test was positive. This means that both are infected with Covid,” a health department official said, adding that their samples for detailed analysis had been sent to a Dow Uni­versity of Health Sciences’ laboratory.

“The lab results would show the Covid variant they suffer from. The results would be available in at least five days.”

One of the passengers is a resident of Kambar Shahdadkot in Sindh, while the other hails from Muzaffargarh district of Punjab.