Monday, January 08, 2024
Two robbers arrested, weapons seized

Web Desk
5:43 PM | January 08, 2024
Regional

Police have arrested two people involved in many cases of robberies and murders and seized weapons and looted valuables from them here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed that two outlaws were hiding in Memon Ghot area and planning robberies.

When police raided their hideout, the burglars started firing. The law enforcers retaliated and silenced their guns and arrested them with a motorbike, a pistol, bullets and looted valuables.

According to the police, the robbers were history-sheeters and wanted in dozens of cases of heinous crimes including looting and murder.

Police were interrogating the arrested outlaws and expecting more arrests.

