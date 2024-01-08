Monday, January 08, 2024
Waiter tortured by police over refusing to serve free food

Agencies
January 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The police personnel were ac­cused of brutally assaulting a hotel employee over a dispute involving free food at Begumkot Chowki in Lahore.

The shocking episode was cap­tured on CCTV, prompting the hotel owner to file a complaint with the DIG Operations against the allegedly abusive officers.

According to the petition, the policemen, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered the establishment and demanded complimentary food, specifically asking for beef to be fried. The situation escalated as they re­portedly resorted to threats and intimidation.

Despite the submission of the complaint, there has been no discernible action taken on be­half of the affected employee. The victim, narrating the ordeal, expressed, “I have been severely abused by the police officers, jus­tice should be provided to me.”

Agencies

