Western diplomats seek to prevent Gaza spillover after three months of war

JERUSALEM/AMMAN/CAIRO - Top US and European diplomats cam­paigned in the Middle East on Sunday to keep the Gaza war from spreading across the region, but three months into the conflict, more bloodshed underlined the challenge as Israel presses ahead with its operations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blink­en and the European Union’s top dip­lomat, Josep Borrell, were on separate trips to the region to try to quell spillover from the war into Lebanon, the West Bank and Red Sea shipping routes, where Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have vowed to keep up attacks until Israel halts its campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

“We have an intense focus on preventing this conflict from spreading,” Blinken said at the onset of his trip. He was in Jor­dan on Sunday and will later travel to Israel, the West Bank, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt during his fourth trip to the region.

Jordan’s King Abdullah urged Blinken to use Washington’s in­fluence over Israel to press it for an immediate ceasefire, a palace statement said, warning him of the “catastrophic reper­cussions” of Israel’s continued military campaign.

Despite global concern over the death and destruction in Gaza and widespread calls for a ceasefire, Israeli public opinion remains firmly behind the op­eration aimed at wiping out the Hamas group that rules Gaza, al­though support for Prime Minis­ter Benjamin Netanyahu has fall­en sharply.

He has not taken responsibil­ity for the security failures that allowed the Hamas Islamic mili­tants to attack southern Israel on Oct. 7, but has vowed to press on with the retaliatory action.

“The war must not be stopped until we achieve all the goals - the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no lon­ger pose a threat to Israel,” Ne­tanyahu said at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting on Sun­day. “I say this to both our ene­mies and our friends.”

Some 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hos­tage on Oct. 7, according to Is­raeli officials. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas.

For Israelis, the deadliest day in the country’s history and the accounts of atrocities that lat­er emerged left a sense that the country’s survival was at stake.

Israel’s offensive has so far killed 22,835 Palestinians in Gaza, after 111 dead and 250 wounded were added to the tal­ly over the past 24 hours, Pal­estinian health officials said on Sunday.

An Israeli air strike on a car near Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday killed two Palestinian journalists who were out re­porting, according to health of­ficials in Gaza and the journal­ists’ union there.

Meeting King Abdullah in Am­man, Blinken “stressed U.S. op­position to forcible displace­ment of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza and the crit­ical need to protect Palestinian civilians in the West Bank from extremist settler violence,” State Department spokesperson Mat­thew Miller said in a statement.

The fighting has displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million pop­ulation, with many homes and civilian infrastructure left in ruins amid acute shortages of food, water and medicine.

“We hope that ... Blinken looks at us with an eye of mercy, ends the war, ends the misery we are living in,” Um Mohamad Al-Ar­qan said, as she stood by the tent where she is living.

Blinken, who visited Turkey and Greece at the start of his trip, is due in Doha next, where he will discuss with Qatari lead­ers efforts to free hostages still believed to be held by Hamas af­ter an earlier agreement mediat­ed by Qatar broke down, a senior State Department official said.

Washington’s top diplomat will also aim to press hesitant Muslim nations in the Middle East to prepare to play a role in the reconstruction, governance and security of Gaza if and when Israel manages to eliminate Hamas, said a senior State De­partment official.

FOCUS ON CENTRAL, SOUTHERN GAZA

Summing up the offensive on Saturday, Israeli military spokes­person Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces had dis­mantled Hamas’ “military frame­work” in northern Gaza, killing around 8,000 militants there.

“We are now focused on dis­mantling Hamas in the centre of and south of the (Gaza) strip,” he told an online briefing.

Palestinian health ministry figures do not differentiate be­tween fighter and civilian casu­alties, but it has said that 70% of Gaza’s dead are women and peo­ple under 18.

Gun battles intensified in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis as well as in central dis­tricts of the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

Smoke rose from the sites of Israeli bombing early on Sunday east and north of Khan Younis. Israeli strikes on houses in the city killed 50 people, health of­ficials in Nasser Hospital said on Sunday.

Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip killed gunmen loading weapons into a vehicle and dis­mantled a launch site that fired rockets towards Israel, the Israe­li military said.

Hamas’ armed wing said its fighters destroyed a troop carri­er in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Outside Gaza, there was more violence in the occupied West Bank. Israeli aircraft fired on Pal­estinian militants who had at­tacked troops in the area, the military said, and Palestinian health officials said seven Pales­tinians died in the strike.

An Israeli border police of­ficer was killed and others wounded when their vehicle was hit by an explosive device during operations in the West Bank city of Jenin, the military and police said.

The West Bank had already seen its highest levels of un­rest in decades during the 18 months before the Gaza war, and confrontations have since escalated. Hundreds of Pal­estinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers and settlers over the past weeks and security forces have made thousands of arrests.