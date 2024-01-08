Youth dies in car crash

SIALKOT - A youth died as his speeding car collided with the wall of Bab-e-Kashmir, the entrance gate of Sialkot Cantonment on Sunday morning.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the youth, identified as 20-year-old Hasnain, lost the control of his car due to speeding and collided with the check-post. He was a resident of Askari-2, said rescue officials.
Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital after necessary operations from where it was handed over to the family members.
Meanwhile, body of an unknown 60-year-old man was found wearing a blue and red striped sweater in the city. The police were busy in investigation.
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS REVIEWED
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that Rs.10.1 million will be spent on the project under the supervision of the district council for the restoration of 8 km long streetlights from Sambrial Chowk to Sialkot International Airport and the project would be completed by the end of this month.
He expressed these views while reviewing the progress of work. CO District Council Ulfat Shehzad was also present.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain also reviewed the project of 3-story District Education Complex Sialkot at a cost of Rs. 177 million under the supervision of the Building Department. SDO Building Chaudhry Ijaz said that 70% construction had been completed. The DC directed completion of the project at the earliest. “Special attention should be paid to the quality of construction and high performance pumps should be installed to increase the capacity of the joint disposal station of the Education Complex and Government Jamia High School so that rainwater can be discharged immediately,” he added. CEO Education Javed Iqbal was also present.