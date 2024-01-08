Monday, January 08, 2024
Youth dies in car crash

Our Staff Reporter
January 08, 2024
SIALKOT  -  A youth died as his speeding car collided with the wall of Bab-e-Kashmir, the entrance gate of Sialkot Cantonment on Sunday morning. 

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the youth, identified as 20-year-old Hasnain, lost the control of his car due to speeding and col­lided with the check-post. He was a resident of Askari-2, said rescue officials.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hos­pital after necessary operations from where it was handed over to the family members.

Meanwhile, body of an unknown 60-year-old man was found wearing a blue and red striped sweater in the city. The police were busy in in­vestigation.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS REVIEWED

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that Rs.10.1 million will be spent on the project under the supervision of the district coun­cil for the restoration of 8 km long streetlights from Sambrial Chowk to Sialkot International Air­port and the project would be completed by the end of this month.

He expressed these views while reviewing the progress of work. CO District Council Ulfat She­hzad was also present.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zul­qarnain also reviewed the project of 3-story District Education Complex Sialkot at a cost of Rs. 177 million under the supervision of the Building Department. SDO Building Chaudhry Ijaz said that 70% construction had been com­pleted. The DC directed completion of the proj­ect at the earliest. “Special attention should be paid to the quality of construction and high per­formance pumps should be installed to increase the capacity of the joint disposal station of the Education Complex and Government Jamia High School so that rainwater can be discharged im­mediately,” he added. CEO Education Javed Iqbal was also present.

