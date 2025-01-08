13th annual Urs of Hazrat Pir Ghulam Chishti Sabri (RA) observed with devotion

LAHORE - The 13th annual Urs of Hazrat Pir Ghulam Muhammad Chishti Sabri (RA), a renowned spiritual figure and guide, was observed with deep devotion and reverence. The event drew a large gathering, including notable figures such as Ghulam Sarkar, prominent trader leader Khawaja Nadeem Saeed Wain, Central Ameer of Tehreek Ishq-e-Mustafa (PBUH) Hafiz Muhammad Tanveer Sabri Chishti, Ghulam Fareed Chishti and countless devotees from across the country. The ceremonies began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by melodious recitals of praises for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Eminent scholars and spiritual leaders addressed the attendees, shedding light on the life and teachings of Hazrat Pir Ghulam Muhammad Chishti Sabri (RA). Khawaja Nadeem Saeed Wain highlighted the legacy of Hazrat Pir Ghulam Muhammad Chishti Sabri (RA), emphasising his lifelong dedication to promoting peace, love and harmony. He underscored the importance of propagating these values to create a more unified and compassionate society. Hafiz Muhammad Tanveer Sabri Chishti, speaking on the occasion, described the spiritual journey of Hazrat Pir Ghulam Muhammad Chishti Sabri (RA) as a beacon of guidance for all. He remarked that the saint’s unwavering devotion to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his tireless efforts to uplift humanity continue to inspire generations. The Urs featured an enchanting session of Sufi poetry and Zikr (remembrance of Allah), offering a deeply spiritual experience to the participants. The event concluded with a heartfelt prayer led by Ghulam Sarkar, seeking divine blessings for the nation’s prosperity, unity and well-being. Devotees attending the Urs reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the teachings and mission of Hazrat Pir Ghulam Muhammad Chishti Sabri (RA), vowing to spread his message of love and fraternity. A grand langar was also organised, serving thousands of people and symbolising the inclusive spirit of the occasion. The 13th Urs of Hazrat Pir Ghulam Muhammad Chishti Sabri (RA) was a spiritually uplifting and memorable event, leaving a profound impact on all present.