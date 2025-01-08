19 sports to be competed during Khelta Punjab Games: DG SBP

Male and female athletes from across the province will compete in 19 sports disciplines during the CM Inter-Division phase. The games are a suitable platform for talented athletes of the province to demonstrate their potential.

DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said this while addressing a meeting on Wednesday regarding preparing the at the National Hockey Stadium. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Directors Ata ur Rahman, Zahoor Ahmed, Tariq Khanzada, and administrators of all venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex participated in the meeting.

All the administrators of Nishtar Park Sports Complex, including the National Hockey Stadium, NPSC Gymnasium Hall, Punjab Football Stadium, Punjab International Swimming Complex, and Tennis Stadium gave a detailed briefing about their respective venues in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DG sports directed the officers concerned that there should be no complacency in providing the best transport and accommodation facilities to all athletes especially female players from all divisions of the Punjab province. “All possible measures are being taken for the development of sports across the province."

He further said that several fresh talented players will emerge from the provincial stage of the . “The best sports facilities should be provided to all participating players."