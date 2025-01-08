Wednesday, January 08, 2025
2,000 litres of adulterated milk discarded

Staff Reporter
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Food Authority discarded 2,000 liters of adulterated milk during inspections on Sheikhupura Road here on Tuesday. Acting on the orders of DG Food Authority, dairy safety teams tested over 6,500 liters of milk from 50 vehicles at early morning checkpoints discarding substandard milk on the spot. Adulterated milk, intended for supply to Lahore was found to have water contamination, reduced fat levels & substandard LR (Lactometer Reading) & SNF (Solid-Not-Fat) content.

Strict legal action is being initiated against those involved in its production and distribution.

DG Asim Javed stated that Punjab Food Authority is implementing international standards to ensure traceability & safety in milk supply chain across Punjab. He reiterated the PFA commitment to eliminating adulteration, warning traders of strict penalties & business closures for violations.

Dairy safety teams continue daily monitoring and inspections to safeguard public health and maintain food quality standards. Citizens are encouraged to report food related violations to PFA helpline 1223.

