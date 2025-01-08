Ahsan Iqbal stresses quality assurance to elevate higher education standards

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for effective implementation of the ‘Quality Assurance Framework,’ developed in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and the British Council to improve the standards of higher education in Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistani-American Professor Mudassar Wyne, who called on him in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the contribution of Pakistani experts residing abroad to national development under the “Uraan Pakistan” program.

He proposed forming a “Premier League Group” consisting of the top 10 universities to transform Pakistani universities in line with global standards.

Professor Mudassar Wyne, a quality assurance expert in California who holds a PhD in Computer Science, highlighted the principles of quality assurance recognized by the American Board of Engineering and Technology.