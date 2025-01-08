Amazon to invest $11bn in AI infrastructure in US state of Georgia

US tech giant Amazon announced on Tuesday its plans to invest $11 billion in the US state of Georgia to expand and improve the AI infrastructure of its cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS).

An announcement said the cloud unit plans to invest $11 billion to expand its infrastructure in Georgia to support cloud computing and AI technologies and that the investment is expected to create at least 550 new highly skilled jobs.

Productive AI boosts the demand for advanced cloud infrastructure and processing power, it said, stressing that AWS' investments will support the future of AI in data centers in Georgia.

AWS data centers are flexible enough to efficiently run graphics processing units for traditional workloads or AI and machine learning models, the statement said, adding that this state-of-the-art AI infrastructure will strengthen Georgia's position as an innovation hub.

Amazon's investments in Georgia and the employment it created were highlighted, and the company has invested $18.5 billion in the state since 2010.

Big tech companies are allocating their resources to improve their capabilities in AI infrastructure.

Tech giant Microsoft announced last week that it plans to invest $80 billion in AI technologies in 2025.