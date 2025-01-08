Apex body mulls expelling illegal foreign nationals

LAHORE - A meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee was held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review the law and order situation in Punjab and evaluate the measures being taken to address challenges and mitigate various threats, including those identified through joint Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs). The meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The forum emphasized the importance of registering madrassas, regulating the use of loudspeakers, and expelling illegal foreign nationals, who pose a threat to peace in the province. A comprehensive analysis of the province’s security situation was conducted, and the forum commended the relentless efforts and sacrifices of law enforcement agencies and security forces in maintaining peace and stability. The committee was also briefed on the security plan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, with special attention given to ensuring the safety of all participants. Emphasis was placed on securing tri-border areas to disrupt the nexus between criminal activities, illegal operations, and terrorism, as well as guaranteeing the safety of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese workers engaged in CPEC and non-CPEC projects. Additionally, the forum was updated on the significant capacity-building initiatives for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Punjab Police, as well as the expansion of the Punjab Safe City Project to all districts. The forum reaffirmed its joint commitment to working in close coordination to ensure public safety and promote the well-being of the people of Punjab.